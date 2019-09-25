Zelensky discusses Swedish investment in Ukrainian economy, Donbas with Sweden PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Prime Minister of Sweden Stefan Löfven on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, and the sides discussed prospects of negotiations on Donbas and Swedish investment in the Ukrainian economy.

The press service of the president of Ukraine reported on the president's website on Wednesday, Zelensky thanked the prime minister for comprehensive support of Kyiv, in particular, the support of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The parties discussed the prospects of the negotiations on Donbas.

"We are not ready to wait five more years for the negotiations in Minsk to yield results," Zelensky said.

The head of state also noted the importance of Sweden as a partner for Ukraine, in particular in the trade sphere.

Zelensky urged Löfven to facilitate the increase of Swedish investments in Ukraine's economy, including the spheres of energy efficiency and recycling