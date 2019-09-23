Facts

14:51 23.09.2019

Prystaiko considers Normandy format meeting in mid-October most realistic

2 min read
 Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vadym Prystaiko considers the meeting of the leaders of the Normandy format in mid-October to be the most realistic.

"We are talking about various dates that will suit everyone. President Macron invites to Paris. I think that the most real will be mid-October," he said in an interview with Hromadske.

Prystaiko recalled that the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk has not yet agreed on a text for a meeting of leaders in the Normandy format. "I think that in the near future either in the format of a videoconference, or they will gather again in Minsk, this text will nevertheless be agreed upon," he noted.

The text which the Normandy-format leaders could sign at their meeting is being coordinated, he said. "Negotiating teams are working on it, and preparations will be phased. Hopefully, this work will not delay the meeting for too long, because we want it to be held as soon as possible. As you know, we planned to hold the meeting earlier, but were unable to do so for technical reasons. Now, I hope the four leaders will agree on a convenient time," Prystaiko said.

For the purpose of avoiding different interpretations of the Steinmeier formula, advisors of the Normandy-format leaders agreed on a text, "which represents a clear statement of the formula," at their meeting on September 2, and "all the four sides expressed their consent," Prystaiko said. "It [the Steinmeier formula] exists. It is here, in my yellow file. This is the Steinmeier formula, in the form that everyone's talking about and some have no faith in. Unfortunately, I cannot show it to the camera, but this is roughly what it looks like," he said.

The text coordinated by advisors of the Normandy-format leaders was presented to the TCG to be discussed and approved by all members and involved parties, Prystaiko said.

Tags: #prystaiko #normandy_format
