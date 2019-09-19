Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Andriy Kryschenko has said that the man who had threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv the day before would not be charged under the article "preparing a terrorist attack."

"The prosecutor's office has already agreed on a suspicion ... under Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism) and article 259 (false report about mining) ... the police will not be charged with preparing the attack, this is an agreed position with the prosecutor's office," Kryschenko said at a briefing on Thursday.