Pompeo assures Prystaiko of continued U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty, territorial integrity

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko, has confirmed Washington's unwavering position in support of Ukraine.

"Secretary Michael R. Pompeo spoke today with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko. Secretary Pompeo congratulated Foreign Minister Prystaiko on his recent appointment and affirmed U.S. support for Ukraine as it advances critical reforms to tackle corruption, strengthen the rule of law, and foster an economic environment that promotes competition and investment. The Secretary expressed unwavering U.S. support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity," the press service of the U.S. Department of State reported.

The Foreign Minister of Ukraine also reported on a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State.

"Spoke today with U.S. Secretary of state Secretary Pompeo. Thanked for unwavering support for our sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as for our critical reforms. Looking forward to our meeting during UN General Assembly next week," Prystaiko wrote on Twitter.