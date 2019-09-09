Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

The Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov has expressed his joy at being released from Russian prison and hopes that the same outcome awaits all other fellow citizens who are being held in Russia and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics.

"We are glad to be back on home soil. I would like to say thank you to all the people who were fighting for our release and secured it. I hope that the remaining prisoners will be released. But even after the last one has been released, our fight will not be over. A victory is still a long way off," Sentsov told journalists at Boryspil Airport where he arrived on Saturday as part of a 35/35 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Another freed Ukrainian, journalist Roman Sushchenko thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko for their efforts to begin this process.

"It is symbolic that we, all 35 people, were released two weeks after the Ukrainian Independence Day... I would like to say to President Zelensky that today he made 35 Ukrainian families happy," Sushchenko said.

KYIV. Sept 9 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov has expressed his joy at being released from Russian prison and hopes that the same outcome awaits all other fellow citizens who are being held in Russia and the self-proclaimed Donbas republics.

"We are glad to be back on home soil. I would like to say thank you to all the people who were fighting for our release and secured it. I hope that the remaining prisoners will be released. But even after the last one has been released, our fight will not be over. A victory is still a long way off," Sentsov told journalists at Boryspil Airport where he arrived on Saturday as part of a 35/35 prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

Another freed Ukrainian, journalist Roman Sushchenko thanked President Volodymyr Zelensky and his predecessor Petro Poroshenko for their efforts to begin this process.

"It is symbolic that we, all 35 people, were released two weeks after the Ukrainian Independence Day... I would like to say to President Zelensky that today he made 35 Ukrainian families happy," Sushchenko said.