Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker believes that today's exchange of prisoners will serve as an impetus for further exchange and progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, he commented on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on Saturday.

"Very pleased to see Ukrainian sailors coming home and Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange! Hope it builds momentum for further prisoner exchanges, renewed ceasefire, and progress toward full Minsk implementation," Volker said on Twitter.