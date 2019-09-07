Facts

16:34 07.09.2019

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker believes that today's exchange of prisoners will serve as an impetus for further exchange and progress in the implementation of the Minsk agreements, he commented on the exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia on Saturday.

"Very pleased to see Ukrainian sailors coming home and Ukraine-Russia prisoner exchange! Hope it builds momentum for further prisoner exchanges, renewed ceasefire, and progress toward full Minsk implementation," Volker said on Twitter.

15:46 07.09.2019
G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

14:41 07.09.2019
Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

14:36 07.09.2019
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

13:50 07.09.2019
Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

13:36 07.09.2019
Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

13:27 07.09.2019
Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

12:27 07.09.2019
Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

12:18 07.09.2019
Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

11:25 07.09.2019
Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

