Pope must demand that Russia end war – Kurt Volker

The Catholic Church should demand that Russia stop its war of aggression, and not call on Ukraine to raise a white flag, Ambassador and Special Representative of the U.S. Government for Ukraine Negotiations in 2017-19 Kurt Volker has said.

During the 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum, founded by the Arseniy Yatsenyuk's Open Ukraine Foundation, Volker commented on the Pope's statement, pointing out that Russia had blatantly violated all the rules of just war, and the Catholic Church must clearly state and demand that the Russian Federation stop this war of conquest.

Volker also noted that potential negotiations with Russia could be used as a means of promoting the idea that Moscow is violating fundamental international agreements.

According to him, Russia has violated international rules and norms, the rules of war. Such a global opinion can be built, he believes.

The American diplomat emphasized that the world must clearly understand that Ukraine wants peace, Ukraine is a victim of aggression, Russia is an aggressor, and that Ukraine has no plans to seize Russian territory. Clarity is very important, Volker said.

The 16th annual Kyiv Security Forum takes place on March 21-22.