Zelenskyy discusses return of Ukrainians from Russian captivity during his visit to UAE

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has paid a visit to the United Arab Emirates, where he discussed with President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan the return of Ukrainians from the Russian Federation, where they are being held captive.

“One of our key topics today is the return of our people from Russian captivity. The UAE's mediation has saved many lives. We are grateful for this crucial cooperation and today we discussed how to continue it,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He also announced the signing of an economic agreement between the states, which "liberalizes access to the UAE market for almost all Ukrainian goods as much as possible." “This will make it easier for our companies to sell their products in the UAE,” the president noted.

First Lady Olena Zelenska worked on important issues of humanitarian cooperation: "rehabilitation, support for large foster families, support for our people."