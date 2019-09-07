Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

The detainee swap between Russia and Ukraine has taken place, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov has told journalists.

"Yes, the swap took place. We welcome it and we are glad that the Russian citizens returned home," he said.

Peskov confirmed that RIA Novosti Ukraine Editor-in-Chief Kirill Vyshinsky, in particular, returned to Ukraine, but refrained from naming other released persons.

"Vyshinsky is there. The lists will be released later. The assessment so far is like this," Peskov said.