Facts

19:34 04.05.2023

Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

1 min read
Lubinets: Most Ukrainians in Russian captivity tortured

Most of the Ukrainian citizens who fell into Russian captivity were tortured there, Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Lubinets said.

"According to our data... 86% of those who were in captivity were under torture of a different nature, psychological, physical," Lubinets said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday.

He said Ukrainian citizens were beaten, their bones were broken, and they were tortured with electric current.

According to the ombudsman, the situation would be better if the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) carried out its mandate.

Lubinets also announced the need to create an alternative to the ICRC. "We have repeatedly appealed to our international partners, and we will continue to appeal in order to initiate the creation of a similar organization, an alternative organization," he said.

 

Tags: #russia #torture #captive

