12:21 06.09.2019

Former MPs Oleksandr Vilkul, Dmytro Kolesnikov notified of suspicion, procedure for their search started – Lutsenko

 The Verkhovna Rada MPs of the last VIII convocation from the Opposition Bloc faction, Oleksandr Vilkul and Dmytro Kolesnikov, have been notified of the suspicion of committing a crime, and their search has begun, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"Former deputies Vilkul and Kolesnikov were taken under protection by the Regulatory Committee and the Verkhovna Rada a year ago, without giving permission to prosecute. And only after they lost their deputy status, yesterday they were notified of suspicion and the search procedure was started," wrote Lutsenko on his Facebook page on Friday.

Tags: #vilkul #kolesnikov #lutsenko
