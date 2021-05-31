Facts

11:03 31.05.2021

Kolesnikov: Special status should be granted to all regions of Ukraine, not just Donbas

2 min read
Kolesnikov: Special status should be granted to all regions of Ukraine, not just Donbas

A special status must be granted to all regions of Ukraine, and not only to Donbas, says Borys Kolesnikov, businessman and politician, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure in 2010-2012.

"I would give all 25 subjects of our state a special status. What is special status? This, among other things, is the municipal police, which should be present in every Ukrainian city," Kolesnikov said in an exclusive interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to Kolesnikov, Ukrainian should remain the state language, as enshrined in the Constitution, but all regional councils should also be given the right to introduce a second regional language.

Commenting on the statements made by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on the possible holding of a referendum on Donbas, the politician said: "And the question should be put like this: are you for the territorial integrity of Ukraine?"

Kolesnikov also believes that if elections are held in Donbas, Ukrainian politicians have a chance to gain the support of the majority of voters.

"Why not? You think everyone is clapping their hands for what is happening there. I think that the pro-Ukrainian forces will even get the majority if they consolidate," the politician said.

According to him, the main thing for people in Donbas is that they can visit their children and grandchildren in Ukraine, so that there are no explosions, so that Donbas again becomes the most dynamically developing region of Ukraine.

"It is important for ordinary people that a pension received on time, there is an ability to work and study for their children and grandchildren, an absolutely peaceful life," stressed Kolesnikov. He also noted that the Ukrainian authorities hadn't made enough efforts to return Donbas.

"Let's start small, so that Ukraine does not alienate the people who remain in the uncontrolled territory - these are our citizens!" Kolesnikov said.

According to the politician, it is necessary to start the reintegration of this region with the restoration of regular passenger traffic.

"Let's start with the little things. Passenger, rail and bus traffic is constant. Without humiliating transfers and checkpoints (checkpoints of entry and exit)," Kolesnikov noted.

The politician is convinced that freezing the conflict mustn't be allowed.

"This is the death of Ukraine. It will be falling apart," Kolesnikov said.

Tags: #status #donbas #kolesnikov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:42 29.05.2021
OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

14:32 27.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

Ukrainian serviceman in Donbas killed by sniper fire

12:21 27.05.2021
Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

Arakhamia says about drafting bill on free economic area in Donetsk, Luhansk regions

12:03 27.05.2021
At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

18:18 25.05.2021
OSCE Secretary General to visit Donbas during her visit to Ukraine – MFA

OSCE Secretary General to visit Donbas during her visit to Ukraine – MFA

11:26 22.05.2021
Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

Ukrainian serviceman wounded as result of sniper fire in JFO zone - Skhid task force

15:19 20.05.2021
Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

Zelensky: We hold on to 1% possibility of resolving conflict in Donbas without allowing it to be 'frozen'

19:06 19.05.2021
Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

Latvia donates humanitarian aid to residents of Donbas who suffered from Russian aggression

09:32 07.05.2021
One Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling at Armed Forces' positions in Donbas on Thursday

One Ukrainian soldier killed amid enemy shelling at Armed Forces' positions in Donbas on Thursday

17:14 06.05.2021
One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

One KIA, another one WIA amid Russia-occupation forces shelling in Donbas – JFO HQ

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Zelensky signs decree on creation of Presidential University of Information and Cybersecurity

Ukraine to receive updated package of Partnership Goals with NATO

Ukrainian MFA transfers list of supporters of Lukashenko's regime to NSDC for imposing sanctions

LATEST

Ukraine has positive trend in COVID-19 incidence, all regions in 'yellow' zone

Chaplynka checkpoint on administrative border with Crimea to close for repair from June 7

Farmak executive director Kostiuk enters top 25 successful managers of Ukrainian companies

Court of Appeals imposes suspended sentence on Sternenko

Vaccination centers open in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa

Only 32% of education workers sign up for vaccination against COVID-19 - Shkarlet

Academic Council to strip Lukashenko of Honorary Doctor title of Kyiv's Taras Shevchenko University on June 7 – rector

Separate cluster at Presidential University to be dedicated to biotechnology – Liashko

Kyivstar connects 329 more settlements to 4G network in May

Razumkov: One must proceed from national interests in relations with Belarus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD