Facts

12:26 21.12.2019

Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

2 min read
Lutsenko: Only America, President Trump can help stop Russia's war against Ukraine

Ukraine's ex-Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said only the United States and President Donald Trump can make the historic decision on Ukraine's accession to NATO and, as a result, can stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

"During a meeting with [U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy] Giuliani during the election campaign in the United States, I asked him if, regardless of who heads the United States, two presidents (of Ukraine and the United States) could meet somewhere on the ranch for a couple of hours and make a historic decision about Ukraine’s admission to NATO. From my point of view, this is the only way to end the war and the threat from Russia forever. I'm sure that only America and, let me say, a president like Trump can do this," Lutsenko said during the Svoboda Slova (Freedom of Speech) TV program hosted by Savik Shuster.

Lutsenko said he believes the example of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who he said destroyed Evil Empire of the USSR, could motivate Trump to "push the boundaries of freedom and democracy" to Russia's borders.

"This is the step that would ensure Ukraine peace forever, and not a truce or a cold war," Lutsenko said.

Tags: #usa #russia #trump #lutsenko
