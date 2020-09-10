Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

KYIV. Sept 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Documents appearing in the operation of the Ukrainian special services to detain the Wagner PMC fighters involved in war crimes in Donbas must be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC, The Hague) for their absentee conviction, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"I advise ... to send them to the International Criminal Court for conviction in absentia of all those terrorists, otherwise this whole story will develop into a deep political crisis," Lutsenko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should dismiss the participants in the meeting, after which the details of the special operation became known to the relevant structures of the Russian Federation and the operation was disrupted.

According to the ex-prosecutor general, it is necessary "to dismiss immediately all the participants in this meeting, first of all, Mr. Yermak [head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak] and Demchenko [first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko], apologize to the officers of the special forces, whose dignity was sullied, reward them, carry out a set of measures to prevent such things from happening and not destroy documents."

Lutsenko also claims that officers of almost all services involved in this operation are ready to testify at the temporary investigative commission, which must be created in the Verkhovna Rada.