Press Conferences

16:57 10.09.2020

Documents pertaining to operation of Ukrainian special services to detain Wagner PMC fighters must be handed over to The Hague – Lutsenko

2 min read

KYIV. Sept 10 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Documents appearing in the operation of the Ukrainian special services to detain the Wagner PMC fighters involved in war crimes in Donbas must be submitted to the International Criminal Court (ICC, The Hague) for their absentee conviction, former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko said.

"I advise ... to send them to the International Criminal Court for conviction in absentia of all those terrorists, otherwise this whole story will develop into a deep political crisis," Lutsenko said at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He believes that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should dismiss the participants in the meeting, after which the details of the special operation became known to the relevant structures of the Russian Federation and the operation was disrupted.

According to the ex-prosecutor general, it is necessary "to dismiss immediately all the participants in this meeting, first of all, Mr. Yermak [head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak] and Demchenko [first deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Ruslan Demchenko], apologize to the officers of the special forces, whose dignity was sullied, reward them, carry out a set of measures to prevent such things from happening and not destroy documents."

Lutsenko also claims that officers of almost all services involved in this operation are ready to testify at the temporary investigative commission, which must be created in the Verkhovna Rada.

Tags: #conference #lutsenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:09 03.09.2020
Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

Some 67% of Ukrainians fully support Big Construction president's program – KIIS poll

17:47 31.08.2020
Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

Several NGOs, charitable foundations unite efforts to create Kyiv Nash civic platform

16:07 26.08.2020
Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

Filatov leads as mayoral candidate in Dnipro, Buriak – in Zaporizhia – poll

15:59 21.08.2020
Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

Almost 30% of Ukrainians have positive attitude towards Russia, and half consider ban on Russian TV channels as mistake - poll

15:50 21.08.2020
Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

Almost half of Ukrainians believes that Ukraine is not independent, 40% say Zelensky is – poll

15:42 21.08.2020
One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

One in three Ukrainians support granting of autonomy to uncontrolled territories of Donbas within Ukraine - opinion poll

15:29 21.08.2020
Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

Some 36.3% of Ukrainians speak exclusively Ukrainian in families – opinion poll

14:48 21.08.2020
Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

Servant of the People, Opposition Bloc – For Life, European Solidarity, Batkivschyna would be elected to Rada – survey

14:38 21.08.2020
Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

Almost 47% of Ukrainians support Ukraine's accession to NATO, 27.3% in favor of non-aligned status - opinion poll

13:31 20.08.2020
Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Trade Unions supports Zelensky's initiative to raise minimum wage

Завантаження...
AD

LATEST

Players of Ukrainian market where U.S. used cars sold creating association to take part in making legislative changes

Turkey's Mesa-Dorbud attempting to return own equipment after illegal seizure

Over 40 professional medical unions preparing to revive Ukraine's Federation of Public Medical Associations

Five parties may enter Kyiv City Council, Svoboda, Party of Shariy retain chances

Ukrainian MP Honcharenko intends to raise issue of political prisoners in Belarus in PACE

For Democratic Belarus association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential election results – MP Honcharenko

'For Democratic Belarus' association to register in Rada statement on non-recognition of Belarusian presidential elections' results – MP Honcharenko

Authorities are preparing to use administrative resources in elections – CVU

TeleTrade protects business reputation following info attack

Government is not ready to hold elections in context of Covid-19 pandemic - chairman of CVU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD