18:18 12.11.2019

Parliament prematurely terminates deputy powers of Iryna Lutsenko

The Verkhovna Rada has voted for the early termination of office of MP Iryna Lutsenko (European Solidarity faction).

Some 275 deputies voted for such a decision at a plenary meeting on Tuesday.

Before the vote, deputy from the Servant of the People faction Maksym Buzhansky urged not to support such a decision, arguing that after the deprivation of deputy powers of Lutsenko, Director of the Institute of National Remembrance Volodymyr Viatrovych will join the Verkhovna Rada, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

In response to this, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov noted that forcing Lutsenko to fulfill her deputy powers is impractical, regardless of who takes her place in the European Solidarity faction instead.

As reported, on November 4, Iryna Lutsenko said that she had written a statement on the early termination of parliamentary powers due to health problems. "My health condition does not allow me to work at full strength, and I'm not used to resting at the back of the pack," Lutsenko said on Facebook, thanking her colleagues and like-minded people for their support. At the same time, the parliamentarian said that she remains a member of the European Solidarity Party.

In turn, her husband, ex-Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko confirmed her resignation, divulging that his wife "suffers a serious heart problem." He also denied rumors circulated on social media about his wife's resignation.

Tags: #verkhovna_rada #lutsenko
Interfax-Ukraine
