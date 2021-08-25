Facts

11:38 25.08.2021

Yuriy Vilkul elected as acting Mayor of Kryvy Rih – media

The duties of the mayor of Kryvy Rih will be temporarily performed by former mayor Yuriy Vilkul, according to the local newspaper.

According to media statement, Vilkul, a deputy from the Ukrainian Perspective party was elected by secret ballot during a meeting of the City Council session on Wednesday, August 25.

It is noted the Servant of the People deputies did not take part in the voting and left the plenary session hall after Oleksandr Kotliar refused the post of secretary of the City Council.

According to the newspaper, the deputies from the Power of People party did not vote. Representatives of the Vilkul Bloc. Ukrainian Perspective and Opposition Platform for Life parties took part in the secret ballot.

Head of the counting commission was Victoria Tretiak from "Vilkul Bloc. Ukrainian Perspective."

Thus, until the appointment of the CEC for a new electoral process in Kryvy Rih, Vilkul will act as mayor.

