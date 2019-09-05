Facts

11:36 05.09.2019

Court permits detention of ex-head of energy regulator Vovk in absentia

 Kyiv's Solomiansky district court has permitted to detain former head of the National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation Dmytro Vovk suspected in the so-called "Rotterdam+" case, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Artem Sytnyk has said.

"The court gave permission for his detention," Sytnyk told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

According to him, when it comes to the international fugitive, the issues of detention and the arrest are raised separately.

"Today there is a court decision that granted permission to detain," the director of NABU said.

Sytnyk also added that according to anti-corruption authorities, today Vovk is abroad.

He said that this decision is necessary to launch the procedure of putting him on an international wanted list.

"According to our estimates, 208 cases from different instances are to be transferred. There are a number of cases that have been heard and some are at the appeal stage. Most of the cases are in the court of lower instance," Sytnyk said.

