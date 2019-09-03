Facts

09:48 03.09.2019

Date of Normandy-format summit not set at Berlin meeting – expert

Aides of the Normandy-format leaders did not set the summit date at their meeting in Berlin, Director of the Center for Current Politics Alexei Chesnakov told the press in response to the question when the leaders of Russia, Germany, France, and Ukraine might have their meeting.

"As far as I know, aides of the Normandy-format leaders did not set a particular summit date at their meeting in Berlin yesterday," Chesnakov said.

In his words, the aides discussed terms of the summit.

"The Russian delegation insisted that the decisions made at previous summits be fulfilled first. It called for disengaging forces in Petrivske and Zolote and coordinating the Steinmeier formula. Much headway was made during debates on these issues. On the whole, all parties welcome the possibility of resuming operation of the Normandy format. Work will continue on the level of the leaders' aides and in the contact group," Chesnakov said.

The aides of the Normandy-format leaders ended their Berlin meeting last night. Presidential Aide Vladislav Surkov was representing Russia at the meeting.

