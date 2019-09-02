Facts

09:47 02.09.2019

Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

Zelensky expects to meet with Putin in Normandy format

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he expected to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin within the framework of the Normandy format for settling the situation in Donbas.

"This will be our personal meeting [with Putin] in the Normandy format. Our side has planned it," Zelensky said in an interview on the 1+1 TV channel on Saturday.

"We can agree on something and sign something, which is most important," only looking into each other's eyes and in the presence of Western leaders, he said.

