Zelensky proposes to Duda to install reconciliation memorial on border between two countries

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has proposed to his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda to install a "common reconciliation memorial" on the border of Ukraine and Poland.

"I have proposed to President Duda to build a common reconciliation memorial on the border between Ukraine and Poland," Zelensky said at a joint press conference with the Polish president in Warsaw on Saturday.

He said that Kyiv and Warsaw do not close their eyes to the common tragic pages of the past.

"Today, President Duda and I very frankly discussed all the historical, tragic problems," he said.

Zelensky said that the tensions between Ukraine and Poland were a wonderful gift for "our enemies."