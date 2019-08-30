Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

The presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, have discussed G7 summit results during a 90-minute phone call, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 29; [the call] lasted for 90 minutes. [...] Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the intention to hold a Normandy-format meeting in the near future," the statement said.