Facts

13:26 30.08.2019

Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

1 min read
Macron confirms intention to hold Normandy-format meeting in near future in phone call with Zelensky

The presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, have discussed G7 summit results during a 90-minute phone call, the Ukrainian presidential press service said in a statement on Friday.

"Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron on August 29; [the call] lasted for 90 minutes. [...] Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed the intention to hold a Normandy-format meeting in the near future," the statement said.

Tags: #zelensky #normandy_format #macron
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:25 30.08.2019
Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

Zelensky suggests that Rada legislatively regulate confiscation of illegal assets

11:25 30.08.2019
Zelensky to visit Poland on Aug 31-Sept 1

Zelensky to visit Poland on Aug 31-Sept 1

17:20 29.08.2019
Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

Zelensky submits Honcharuk candidacy for the post of PM

13:09 29.08.2019
Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

Zelensky proposes Avakov to post of interior minister – MP from Servant of the People Pidlasa

16:31 28.08.2019
Bolton: we expect meeting of Zelensky and Trump in Warsaw

Bolton: we expect meeting of Zelensky and Trump in Warsaw

15:59 28.08.2019
Zelensky at meeting with Bolton - Ukraine would welcome the U.S. joining Normandy format

Zelensky at meeting with Bolton - Ukraine would welcome the U.S. joining Normandy format

13:57 28.08.2019
Experts rate Zelensky 3.7 points on a scale of 1 to 10

Experts rate Zelensky 3.7 points on a scale of 1 to 10

15:40 27.08.2019
Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

12:19 26.08.2019
Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

Merkel, Macron express desire to hold summit of Normandy Four leaders as soon as possible

17:53 24.08.2019
Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Ukrainians must be united nation not in slogans, but in their hearts – president

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

LATEST

PM backs merging all state-owned, municipal enterprises in separate holding, dividing Ukrzaliznytsia

Defense Minister Zahorodniuk: Ukrainian soldiers must be much better than those of the enemy

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times, one KIA in Donbas

New premier Honcharuk declares UAH 1.9 mln of income in 2018

Prisoners swap between Ukraine, Russia definitely will not take place on Friday – source

Information on possible exchange to appear when all necessary facts confirmed – Polozov

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Rada passes bill on lifting deputy immunity at first reading

Ruslan Riaboshapka becomes Ukraine's prosecutor general

Lawyer Rybin denies that planes with captives already left for swap

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD