15:40 27.08.2019

Bolton reports on Trump-Zelensky meeting in Warsaw – media

 U.S. President Donald Trump has scheduled a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in Warsaw.

The European Pravda newspaper reported on Tuesday that John Bolton, the U.S. Presidential Advisor on National Security, said during his visit to Ukraine that they expect that the presidents would have the opportunity to talk in Warsaw as part of the events marking the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II.

The Advisor to the U.S. president emphasized that, despite the absence of an official announcement on this issue, the meeting should take place and added that he is optimistic about the meeting in Warsaw. He said the leaders had already had two very warm conversations, and they would again have the chance to talk, although he doesn't know how long the meeting would continue due to their participation in ceremonies.

As reported, Bolton is on a visit to Ukraine on August 27-29. He hopes to hold effective meetings with Ukrainian officials in Kyiv.

