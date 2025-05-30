Senator Graham: Trump is very disappointed with Putin

U.S. President Donald Trump is very disappointed with Vladimir Putin, because he talks vaguely about peace and continues to kill Ukrainian children, Senator Lindsey Graham (Republican Party) said.

During a press conference in Kyiv, Graham said as it can be noticed from his public statements, President Trump is very disappointed with Putin. He talks vaguely about peace and kills children at night. In his opinion, when the Senate takes steps, it will be heard more from President Trump.

According to the senator, Trump has reached a point when he expects concrete actions from Russia.

Graham said he spoke to Putin a week or two ago. The Russians were supposed to present a memorandum on what is needed for a ceasefire. Nothing happened. In his opinion, President Trump feels that Putin is stalling.

The senator said Trump wants peace and an end to this war.