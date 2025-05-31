Interfax-Ukraine
12:58 31.05.2025

Trump disappointed with Putin's actions, calls Zelenskyy ‘stubborn’

US President Donald Trump said he was very disappointed with Vladimir Putin and the night strikes on Ukraine and called him and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "stubborn."

"I have gotten to see things that I was very surprised at. Rockets being shot into cities like Kyiv during a negotiation that I felt was maybe very close to ending. We were going to solve a problem, and then all of a sudden, rockets got shot... So, I'm very disappointed in that way," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

When a reporter asked that the US president's team was "dealing with a very stubborn Vladimir Putin," Trump replied: "And very stubborn Zelenskyy too."

Trump expressed his surprise at Russia's actions. In particular, he was referring to the Kremlin's massive strikes on Ukraine during the first round of talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

