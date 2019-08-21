Facts

11:12 21.08.2019

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

2 min read
Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

The Solomiansky District Court of Kyiv has ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) to include information on criminal offenses committed by the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the country Pavlo Klimkin into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations.

"To oblige an official of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, whose competence includes entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations, no later than 24 hours after receiving a copy of the decision, to enter information on criminal offenses specified in the application on the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations ... dated July 15, 2019, filed by PERSON_1 to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine ...," a court ruling of August 15 published by the Unified State Court Register on August 19 says.

According to the definition, a lawsuit was filed in the Solomiansky district court of Kyiv from a certain citizen, whose name is not indicated (specified as "PERSON_1") that on July 15 he filed a notice of a criminal case with the NABU on criminal offenses committed by Klimkin and Poroshenko under Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Moreover, the circumstances of the offense are also not disclosed.

However, according to the case file, information on the commission of criminal offenses was not entered into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations of NABU.

Tags: #klimkin #poroshenko #nabu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:05 20.08.2019
NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

NABU not engaged in unsanctioned wiretapping – Sytnyk

09:52 16.08.2019
Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

Investigators suspect deputy minister Hrymchak of soliciting bribe

15:14 15.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

Court obliges NABU to open case about possible abuse of power by prosecutor general

09:36 14.08.2019
Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

15:40 12.08.2019
Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

Poroshenko: SBI biased in investigating cases opened upon Portnov's request

15:12 12.08.2019
Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

Poroshenko says attempts underway to raid Pryamiy TV, denies ties with channel

15:12 12.08.2019
Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

Poroshenko ready for polygraph test live on air, not within Bureau of Investigation walls

14:37 12.08.2019
Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

Lie-detector may be used during next questioning of Poroshenko – SBI director

10:45 12.08.2019
NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

NABU, SAPO heads expect launch of high anti-corruption court

13:48 10.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Court obliges NABU to open case against SBU head Hrytsak, his first deputy

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

LATEST

German foreign minister to discuss Ukraine during visit to Moscow

Arakhamia awaits decision on his appointment as head of Servant of People faction on Aug 28

Kyiv's call to replace Normandy format rejected, Center for Current Policy Director says

Name of new PM to be known on Aug 29 – Arakhamia

Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

President's Office intends to simplify legislative employment, dismissal of civil servants – Nefyodov

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

High Council of Justice refuses to remove judge Vovk from duties

Court decides not to arrest ex-head of energy regulator in absentia – SAPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD