17:38 20.08.2019

Special department of President's Office to provide access to public information

 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has signed a decree determining the Department of Access to Public Information of the President's Office as a special structural unit that organizes access to public information in the prescribed manner.

According to decree No. 606/2019 published on the presidential website on Tuesday afternoon, the department is also responsible for reviewing, processing, recording, systematizing, analyzing and providing answers to requests for information received by the president of Ukraine, the Office of the President of Ukraine, and also provides advice when making such requests.

The president issued this decree in order to ensure compliance with the law of Ukraine "On access to public information."

By the same decree, Zelensky decided to recognize presidential decrees of May 5, 2011 No. 548 "On priority measures to ensure access to public information in subsidiary bodies created by the President of Ukraine," dated November 17, 2014 No. 883 "On amendments to the decree of the President of Ukraine of 5 May 2011, No. 548."

"This decree comes into force from the day of its publication," the decree says.

