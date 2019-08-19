SBI investigating cause of military helicopter crash in Lviv region under flight rule violation article

Investigators of the territorial department of the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) located in Lviv are carrying out a pretrial investigation in the criminal proceedings opened after the crash of military helicopter Mi-2 on the territory of A2595 military unit in Brody (Lviv region).

SBI said on its website that according to preliminary information, during a planned flight, the Mi-2 helicopter after a successful take-off rose to a height of about 4-5 meters, after which it fell to its side. There were two crew members on board, they were not injured. Their life and health are not in danger. At the same time, the helicopter was damaged; no explosion occurred.

Investigators of the SBI technical department in Lviv, together with a group of prosecutors of the military prosecutor's office of the Ternopil garrison, are conducting priority investigative actions at the scene of the incident, the cause of the accident is being determined.

Criminal proceedings are investigated under Article 416 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of flight rules or preparation for them, as well as violation of the rules for the operation of aircraft, resulting in a catastrophe or other serious consequences).

