Elevator with capacity of 30,000 tonnes, dry port to be built in Lviv region

An elevator that can simultaneously store up to 30,000 tonnes of grain, as well as a dry port, will be built in Lviv region, said head of Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytsky.

"This is the beginning of a large-scale project that involves hundreds of grain storage facilities throughout Ukraine, a network of dry ports, modern logistics hubs, deep processing plants, bioclusters, new opportunities for export and technological renewal of the agricultural sector," he wrote on Facebook.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by Lviv regional military administration, Lviv regional council, Belz city council and AgHoldCo, which, with the support of the UAF Partners investment fund, is taking on the financing of 80-85% of the project cost. They also plan to involve the Danish state export agency EIFO in financing, through which AgHoldCo intends to raise a loan of $12 million for the construction of each elevator.

The contribution of the Belz community is estimated at no less than $3 million for each of the subprojects. This assistance will also include the selection and allocation of land plots, connection of the facility to utility networks, and tax benefits.

The head of Lviv regional military administration expressed confidence that the construction of an elevator and a dry port in the region will create jobs, help reduce the cost of grain delivery, and strengthen the food security of Lviv region. In addition, it will be easier for small and medium-sized farms to store grain.