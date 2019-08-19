Only owner of hotel detained in Odesa hotel fire case

Only real owner of the hotel has been detained after a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel in Odesa, and the preventive measure will be selected for him on Monday, the press service of the prosecutor's office in Odesa region has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"In this case, one person was detained: the owner of the hotel. He was served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code. Today, a preventive measure will be selected," the press service of the regional prosecutor's office said on Monday morning.

At the same time, the regional prosecutor's office said that a number of other people were being checked as part of the investigation, including those who rented this premises, but so far no other person has a procedural status and anyone other, apart from the owner, was not detained.

"The main version of what happened is a fire in the [electrical] room of the laundry. The version of the alleged concealment of the crime is not confirmed," the press service added.

Part 2 of Article 270 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is violation of fire safety requirements established by law that caused death of people, especially heavy property damage or any other grave consequences, – shall be punishable by imprisonment for a term of three to eight years.

As reported, in Odesa on the night of Saturday, August 17, there was a fire in the Tokyo Star Hotel, resulting in nine deaths and 10 injuries.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky promised a fair punishment for those responsible for the fire in the Odesa hotel.

On August 18, the police detained the owner of the hotel, Vadym Chorny.