17:22 17.08.2019

27-year-old Italian citizen fighting against Ukrainian military in Donbas served suspicion notice

The prosecutor's office of Donetsk region has coordinated an absentee report on suspicion of a criminal offense under Part 2 of Article 260 (participation in militarized or armed groups not prescribed by law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, to a 27-year-old Italian citizen, a representative of foreign media who fought with arms against the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the press service of the prosecutor's office in Donetsk region said.

In early 2015, the man arrived in Donetsk region for voluntary service as part of one of the illegal armed groups.

"Performing the duties of a military journalist of the "DPR" pseudo-state formation, acting in contradiction with international legal regulations for conducting journalistic activities in the combat zone, he repeatedly traveled in the military uniform of "DPR" militants to the town of Holmovsky of Mykytivsky district, Horlivka, Donetsk region, with a Kalashnikov gun and a pistol of the PM brand (Makarov pistol) and their ammunition," the message said.

In the near future, the prosecutor's office will appeal to the court for permission to detain the suspect with a view to his participation in the consideration of the application for the use of preventive measures by police in the form of detention.

