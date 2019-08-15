Taylor: Zelensky's proposal to expand Normandy Four interesting for U.S.

The United States believes it interesting a proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to expand Normandy Four thanks to the United States or the United Kingdom and it is mulling this possibility, U.S. Chargé d'Affaires a.i. in Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor has said in an interview with European Pravda ezine published on Thursday.

At the same time, Taylor said that the position of all participants in the negotiations in the Normandy format is required.

The ambassador said the idea of expanding the negotiation format to include the United States is interesting. Taylor added the United States is by U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker, who is interested in such changes and is already talking about the proposal.