Facts

16:30 14.08.2019

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

Cabinet allocates almost UAH 18.6 mln one-time assistance to families of killed, disabled ATO participants

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has allocated UAH 18.6 million to provide one-time monetary assistance to the family members of 11 killed and 11 disabled veterans who participated in the anti-terrorist operation (ATO) in Donbas.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on August 14.

The family members of the deceased will be paid assistance in the amount of 750 subsistence minimums for able-bodied persons as of the date of death, and those who receive disabilities, depending on the group, from 250 to 400 subsistence minimums. In particular, those who receive group one disability will be paid 400 living wages for the able-bodied, group two some 300 minimums, and group three some 250 living wages.

The living wage for able-bodied persons in Ukraine from January 1, 2019 is set at UAH 1.921.

