Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Ukrainian Film Days will take place from August 30 through September 1, 2019 and Ukraine will take part in the 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where the country will present two films.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency reported on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Film Days showcase includes The Wild Fields film directed by Yaroslav Lodygin, Donbass satiric drama directed by Sergey Loznitsa, Volcano comedy and drama directed by Roman Bondarchuk, The Stolen Princess animated film directed by Oleg Malamuzh and Hutsulka Ksenya musical directed by Olena Demyanenko.

Ukraine will present two films during the program of the Toronto International Film Festival to he held on September 5 through September 15: Atlantis directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych for the Contemporary World Cinema section and The Painted Bird directed by Václav Marhoul for the Special Presentation section. The Ukrainian stand will be open at TIFF.