Facts

11:34 14.08.2019

Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

1 min read
Ukrainian Film Days to be held in Toronto on Aug 30 through Sept 1, on the eve of TIFF festival

Ukrainian Film Days will take place from August 30 through September 1, 2019 and Ukraine will take part in the 44th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) where the country will present two films.

The Ukrainian State Film Agency reported on Wednesday that the Ukrainian Film Days showcase includes The Wild Fields film directed by Yaroslav Lodygin, Donbass satiric drama directed by Sergey Loznitsa, Volcano comedy and drama directed by Roman Bondarchuk, The Stolen Princess animated film directed by Oleg Malamuzh and Hutsulka Ksenya musical directed by Olena Demyanenko.

Ukraine will present two films during the program of the Toronto International Film Festival to he held on September 5 through September 15: Atlantis directed by Valentyn Vasyanovych for the Contemporary World Cinema section and The Painted Bird directed by Václav Marhoul for the Special Presentation section. The Ukrainian stand will be open at TIFF.

Tags: #toronto #film #ukraine #canada
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:04 13.08.2019
Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

Ukrainian TV regulator welcomes Latvia's Megogo Live channel

18:39 12.08.2019
Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

Ukraine in Geneva will take part in conference of Convention on Intl Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora

12:48 10.08.2019
Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

Over 12,500 foreigners not allowed to Ukraine since year start – Border Service

11:16 10.08.2019
Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

Ukraine allows Russian plane in its airspace for half an hour to let it fly around thunderstorm

12:13 08.08.2019
Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

Ukraine, Turkey sign agreement on development of business cooperation

18:50 07.08.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

Ukrainian political prisoner Steshenko released from Crimea prison, delivered to Kharkiv

17:52 07.08.2019
Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

Ukrainians buy $93.7 mln more currency than sell in July 2019

15:16 07.08.2019
Zelensky arrives in Turkey

Zelensky arrives in Turkey

13:41 07.08.2019
Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

Zelensky in phone talk with Putin declares no need to amend Constitution

13:21 07.08.2019
Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Zelensky, Putin agree on expediting return of detainees

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

Zelensky fires Bezsmertny from post of Ukraine's representative in TCG subgroup – decree

LATEST

Opposition Platform-For Life wants deputy speaker's position in Rada, control over freedom of speech committee, rules committee

Opposition Platform-For Life not to propose Medvedchuk to Rada leadership posts – MP Rabinovych

Zelensky transfers Lytvynenko from NSDC to NISS, instructs to modernize institute

Present govt not to approve dismissal of Klitschko – PM spokesperson

Demining teams find 35 explosives in Stanytsia Luhanska during one day

Dynamo FC fails to advance to Champions League group stage for third year in row

Court allows Poroshenko questioning with polygraph

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in JFO area in Donbas 13 times

Danyliuk, Bakanov, Riaboshapka discuss security issues, SBU reform with IAG

European Solidarity won't support dismissal of Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head – Friz

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD