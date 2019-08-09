Facts

12:00 09.08.2019

DTEK considers groundless NABU claims against holding's employees in 'Rotterdam+ formula' case

2 min read
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) on Thursday served notices of suspicion to employee of DTEK company, the press service of the energy holding has said.

"The rules, which the investigating authorities took into consideration, defined transparent rules for working in the wholesale electricity market, which were previously absent, and public bodies made an unbiased decision on the rules," the company said in a statement.

DTEK employees provided NABU with the necessary documents, however, they believe that there are no reasons for investigative actions, and suspicions are unfounded.

"The feasibility of using the principle of import parity and the compliance of the pricing methodology for thermal coal in Ukraine with European practices has been confirmed by numerous international examinations, the results of which should be taken into account. In particular, experts confirm the correctness of the application of the principle of import parity, the binding of prices for thermal coal in Ukraine to European indices, the correct inclusion of logistics costs and other things," DTEK said.

The company also announced the absence of surplus profits both in the coal sector and in Ukrainian thermal generation, emphasizing that the use of the principle of import parity in setting energy prices is a requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders of Ukraine.

Tags: #rotterdam #nabu #dtek
