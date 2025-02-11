DTEK gas production facility in Ukrainian Poltava region shut down after morning missile strike

On Thursday morning, a missile strike hit a DTEK gas production facility in Poltava region, Ukraine.

"The facility is not operational. Damage and destruction are currently being assessed," the energy holding announced via its Telegram channel.

The heavy attack on energy infrastructure caused damage to production facilities belonging to the Naftogaz group in the same region.

The Poltava Regional Military Administration confirmed that the missile strike left nine communities in the Myrhorod district without gas. However, no hits on civilian infrastructure were recorded.

Earlier this week, Energy Minister Herman Haluschenko stated that Russian aggressors carried out an overnight attack on Ukraine's gas infrastructure.