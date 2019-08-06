Poroshenko always crossed border legally – European Solidarity Party press service

Ukraine's fifth President Petro Poroshenko always obeyed Ukrainian laws while crossing the state border, including when he travelled to the Maldives in 2018, the European Solidarity Party's press service has said.

"In all cases when Poroshenko crossed the state border he did this in full compliance with the law. This is the case when he flew to the Maldives at the start of 2018," says the statement posted to the party's website on Tuesday. Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) earlier said it is investigating possible facts of organizing the illegal crossing of the state border by the ex-president.

The party's press service said the news "as it has become tradition, the first news about the SBI's investigation was broken by [ex-Presidential Administration Deputy Head Andriy] Portnov and later by the SBI's press service."

European Solidarity also reacted to Portnov's statement about alleged criminal cases opened against Poroshenko in Panama.

"Regarding Portnov's statements about alleged criminal lawsuits against Poroshenko in Panama, the press service is authorized to say that Poroshenko does not have any companies in that country," the statement said.

The press service said Article 385 of Panama's Criminal Code makes it a criminal offense to lie under oath.

"The same responsibility, reporting a false crime, exists in Ukraine. What generally looks like information trolling and spam by Portnov is actually a criminal offense for which, sooner or later, he will be held responsible in Ukraine, and in Panama. He will also be held liable for revealing information about preliminary investigations, which … he does with the connivance of SBI investigators, whom he 'rents,'" the statement says.