Servant of the People Party wins 124 mandates on party ticket in Rada elections

The Ukrainian Central Election Commission (CEC) has announced the results of the early parliamentary elections held on July 21 for the multi-mandate electoral district (party lists).

The Servant of the People Party has won 124 mandates, the Opposition Platform – For Life 37, Batkivschyna 24, European Solidarity 23 and Holos 17, CEC Chairwoman Tetiana Slipachak said.

According to the CEC, 43.16% (6.308 million) of voters cast their votes in favor of the Servant of the People Party in the multi-member constituency, 13.05% (1.908 million) of voters supported the Opposition Platform – For Life, 8.18% (1.196 million) voters – Batkivschyna Party, 8.10% (1.185 million) of voters – European Solidarity, and 5.82% (851,722) of voters – Holos Party.

The remaining political forces did not overcome the 5% election threshold.

Oleh Liashko's Radical Party received 4.01% of the vote, Strength and Honor 3.82%, the Opposition Bloc 3.03%, Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy 2.41%, Sharij's Party 2.23%, Svoboda – 2.15%, Civil Position – 1.04%, Green Party – 0.66%, Samopomich – 0.62%, Agrarian Party – 0.51%, Mikheil Saakashvili's New Forces Movement – 0.46%, Syla Liudei (Power of People) – 0.19%, Syla Prava (the Power of Law) – 0.13%, Patriot – 0.11%, Social Justice – 0.10%, Nezalezhnist (Independence) – 0.05%, and Fakel (Torch) – 0.05%,

In the overseas constituency, 102 precinct election commissions were formed in 72 countries. Most of the polling stations were in Germany (five), four each were created in the United States, Poland and Italy, and three each in Canada, Spain and Turkey. In Russia, polling stations were closed.

The European Solidarity Party won the snap parliamentary elections in Ukraine in the foreign constituency, gaining 29.55% of the vote, while the Servant of the People Party won 28.13% of the vote.

The Servant of the People Party won in the following regions: Vinnytsia, Volyn, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Zaporizhia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopol, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv and Kyiv City.

In Odesa region, the Servant of the People Party won in 10 districts, in one district Opposition Platform – For Life won.

In Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the Opposition Platform - For Life won.

The Holos Party won in three districts in Lviv region, European Solidarity won in one district of this region, and the Servant of the People Party in the other eight districts.

According to the data announced by the head of the CEC, the total number of votes cast for candidates to members of the Ukrainian parliament according to the lists of that parties that received 5% or more is 11.449 million.

The extraordinary elections to the Verkhovna Rada were held on Sunday, July 21, under a mixed system: 225 candidates were elected by party lists in the state-wide multi-member constituency and 199 by the majority system in single-member constituencies.