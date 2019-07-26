Denisova asks new head of UN mission on human rights in Ukraine to assist in transfer of prisoners from ORDO

The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova has discussed with newly appointed head of the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights to Ukraine Matilda Bogner the situation in the east of Ukraine and conflict-related human rights violations.

"I asked for assistance in transferring prisoners from ORDLO to the territory of Ukraine. If I've managed to relocate 319 people from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region in the last six months, then the occupation administration of the so-called "DPR" blocks this process," wrote Denisova on Facebook on Friday.

According to her, the UN monitoring mission on human rights has a representative office in Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the ability to carry out remote monitoring of the situation in Crimea, so she turned to the head of the mission with a request to exchange information. "Repression of the Crimean Tatars and citizens of Ukraine, the attack on the temple of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Crimea, the cases of Edem Bekirov, Volodymyr Balukh, and Pavlo Hryb - I especially emphasized these issues ... I will hand over these cases and cases of illegally detained citizens of Ukraine in the Russian Federation and Crimea to Mrs. Bogner," the ombudswoman reported.

Denisova also thanked Bogner "for the willingness to expand cooperation."