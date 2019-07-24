Facts

14:20 24.07.2019

Ex-Party of Regions leader Yefremov leaves pretrial detention facility, intends to clear his name

Ex-Party of Regions parliament faction head Oleksandr Yefremov on Wednesday left pretrial confinement in Starobelsk, Luhansk region, Kyiv-based 1+1 TV's news service has reported.

"Yefremov left the facility at about 08:00. He did not take anything with him. He was met by lawyer Yevhen Solodko, who was driving a jeep," the report said.

As reported, on July 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal, at the request of the defense, changed the measure of restraint to Yefremov from detention to 24-hour house arrest.

Yefremov was detained on suspicion of encroaching on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine in Kyiv on July 30, 2016. He is also charged with supporting the self-proclaimed "Luhansk People's Republic" ("LPR").

In addition, he is accused of organizing the seizure of the building of the Luhansk Regional State Administration in spring 2014, of complicity in the seizure of the building of the SBU State Security Service in Luhansk region and of deliberate actions to change the borders of the territory and state border of Ukraine.

He is also charged with organizational and other assistance to the creation and activities of the terrorist organization "LPR" and state treason.

Tags: #detention #yefremov
