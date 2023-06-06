Zelenskyy believes detention of Supreme Court head speaks of hope for cleansing judicial system

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is confident that the detention of the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev speaks of hope for the cleansing of the judicial system in the country.

"I believe that if the head of the Supreme Court in the country is detained and will be imprisoned behind bars, then this is about hope... I believe that this is the right decision. It is very important that such a person is detained. I think this is about hope. I want to believe in it," he said at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to him, the detention of Kniazev also indicates that qualification commissions of judges, the High Council of Justice and other bodies are starting to work in the state.

"All these are starting to work. It seems to me that this is an example of the fact that no one is hiding anything, because there are judges who have already passed modern selection. They are already working. And therefore there was a proposal from the relevant committee of the Rada, which should develop very serious, slightly tough steps to clean up the judiciary. Let's see what they have in store," he said.

The head of state also added that appropriate amendments to laws should also be prepared.

As reported, the HACC arrested ex-head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniazev, convicted of bribery, until July 14, 2023 with an alternative bail of more than UAH 107 million.

Kniazev is suspected of receiving $2.7 million in improper benefits.