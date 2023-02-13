Border guards detain Russian, who tried to illegally enter Ukraine, for second time

A citizen of the Russian Federation tried to enter Ukraine for the second time, despite the existing ban on entry: now he faces three years in prison, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reports.

"The second attempt has failed: the border guards again detained a Russian who wanted to get to Ukraine," the Service said on its Telegram channel on Monday.

"In January of this year, a Russian on an inflatable mattress swam across the Western Bug from Poland to Ukraine. Then he was fined and banned from entering the territory of our country for five years," the Border Guard Service informs.

"This time the man was caught on the border with Moldova. Now the violator faces three years in prison," the message reads.