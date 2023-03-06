Facts

19:37 06.03.2023

Dpty head of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk detained, head of Administration Marchenko announces continuation of fight against illegal activities of persons regardless of position they hold

1 min read
Deputy head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Ihor Tkachuk was detained by the SBU on Monday, said head of the Regional Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"We continue, together with law enforcement agencies, to clean up all the leaders who still do not understand how they should perform their official duties, and even more so during the war. Today, the SBU in Odesa region detained deputy chairman of Odesa Military Administration Tkachuk I.M., investigative actions are underway now," Marchenko wrote on Telegram.

He noted that all the details in fact will be reported later.

"I emphasize once again that we will never agree with any illegal activity of persons, regardless of the position they hold," Marchenko summed up.

In turn, MP Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Tkachuk was detained on suspicion of receiving a bribe.

Tags: #odesa #region #detention

