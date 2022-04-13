Facts

09:37 13.04.2022

Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

Bakanov confirms detention of Medvedchuk

Head of Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) Ivan Bakanov has said that the operation to detain People's Deputy of Ukraine, former co-chairman of the Opposition Platform for Life party Viktor Medvedchuk was carried out on behalf of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky. The message was posted to the SBU's Telegram channel on Tuesday evening.

"I thank all the SBU employees, in particular, the investigators and counterintelligence officers of the Ukrainian intelligence services, who, following the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, proved their professionalism and carried out this lightning-fast and dangerous multi-level special operation to detain MP Medvedchuk. Not a single traitor will escape punishment. They all will answer to the fullest extent for their misdeeds pursuant to the law of Ukraine," Bakanov said.

The SBU's message is illustrated with a photograph of Medvedchuk in camouflage uniform and handcuffed. It also contains text that reads: "You can be a pro-Russia politician and work for an aggressor state for years. You can be a recent fugitive. You can even wear a Ukrainian military uniform to disguise yourself. But will it help you get away from punishment? Handcuffs are waiting for you. And traitors to Ukraine like you! Pro-Russia traitors and agents of the Russia's intelligence services, remember – there are no statutes of limitations for your crimes. No matter where you hide, we will find you!"

Earlier, on Tuesday evening, a photograph of Medvedchuk in military uniform and handcuffs appeared on the Zelensky's Telegram channel. It was accompanied by the text "A special operation was carried out thanks to the SBU. Well done! Details later."

