Facts

19:53 21.05.2024

SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

3 min read
SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

Law enforcement officers detained an informant of the special services of the Russian Federation, who monitored the intensity of traffic and the estimated number of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine going to the front line, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

"The security service detained another FSB informant in Zaporizhia. The criminal was monitoring the traffic intensity and the estimated number of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following in the direction of the front line. The defendant paid special attention to the rolling stock that carries heavy weapons," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Also, among her tasks was to establish geolocations of Defense Forces repair bases near railway stations. It is indicated that the occupiers needed intelligence to plan combat operations on the front line and prepare air strikes against the AFU and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

It is reported that in order to carry out the enemy task of the FSB informant, she walked around the area near the railway tracks, where she monitored traffic and recorded the coordinates of possible repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The defendant also used her acquaintances "in an unwitting fashion" when she covertly asked them for information about the Ukrainian troops. She displayed the received intelligence in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description of the "necessary" objects.

"The SBU exposed the malefactor at the initial stage of her criminal activity. The SBU carried out comprehensive measures to ensure the security of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and detained the lawbreaker in her own house," the message says.

According to the investigation, the occupiers attracted the woman to cooperate remotely. She came to the attention of the special services because of her anti-Ukrainian activity on social networks. Further communication with her took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

"Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The criminal is kept in custody. She faces up to eight years in prison," the SBU informs.

Counter-sabotage events were conducted by SBU officers in Zaporizhia region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.

Tags: #detention #sbu #informant

MORE ABOUT

20:47 16.05.2024
In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

In Vovchansk, invaders forcibly detain local residents, using them as human shield – police

13:34 13.05.2024
SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

SBU detains Russian military intelligence agents who planned terrorist attacks in Kyiv by May 9

21:00 09.05.2024
Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

Prokopenko appointed as SBU Chief in Khmelnytsky region

13:47 07.05.2024
SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

SBU exposes network of agents of Russian FSB preparing assassination of Ukrainian President, two colonels of state security dept detained

20:50 01.05.2024
Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

Zelenskyy dismisses Vitiuk from post of head of SBU cybersecurity department

16:49 01.05.2024
SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

SBU reports suspicion to Metropolitan of Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia for inciting religious hatred

14:07 27.04.2024
SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

SBU drones strike military airfield, two oil refineries in Russia's Krasnodar Krai – source

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

13:34 16.04.2024
SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

SBU hits long–range radar in Bryansk region – source

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Cyclone missile ship in Crimea

Ukraine should be able to hit military targets on Russia’s territory – Kuleba

LATEST

Zelenskyy again calls on NATO countries to shoot down Russian missiles flying into Ukraine

USA to cooperate with Europe, its other partners sanctioning China over its supplies to Russia

Canada imposes sanctions on 2 individuals, 6 companies over military cooperation between Russia, N. Korea

Zelenskyy invites Iraqi PM to participate in Peace Summit

Yermak calls on Chinese cultural figures to spread idea of Peace Summit

Ukrenergo predicts no restrictions on energy supply for Wednesday from 07:00 to 18:00

Zelenskyy discusses bilateral cooperation with President of Azerbaijan

SPF for first time sells through ProZorro.Sale seized property of sanctioned persons – apartments of Shelkov, Saldo

India's participation in Peace Summit could encourage China to join it

FMs of Ukraine, Iceland discuss upcoming Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

AD
AD
AD
AD