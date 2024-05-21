SBU detains FSB agent in Zaporizhia collecting info about AFU’s movement, supply of heavy equipment to southern front

Law enforcement officers detained an informant of the special services of the Russian Federation, who monitored the intensity of traffic and the estimated number of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine going to the front line, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported.

"The security service detained another FSB informant in Zaporizhia. The criminal was monitoring the traffic intensity and the estimated number of military echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine following in the direction of the front line. The defendant paid special attention to the rolling stock that carries heavy weapons," the SBU said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

Also, among her tasks was to establish geolocations of Defense Forces repair bases near railway stations. It is indicated that the occupiers needed intelligence to plan combat operations on the front line and prepare air strikes against the AFU and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities.

It is reported that in order to carry out the enemy task of the FSB informant, she walked around the area near the railway tracks, where she monitored traffic and recorded the coordinates of possible repair bases of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The defendant also used her acquaintances "in an unwitting fashion" when she covertly asked them for information about the Ukrainian troops. She displayed the received intelligence in the form of marks on Google maps with a detailed description of the "necessary" objects.

"The SBU exposed the malefactor at the initial stage of her criminal activity. The SBU carried out comprehensive measures to ensure the security of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and detained the lawbreaker in her own house," the message says.

According to the investigation, the occupiers attracted the woman to cooperate remotely. She came to the attention of the special services because of her anti-Ukrainian activity on social networks. Further communication with her took place through an anonymous chat in a popular messenger.

"Based on the collected evidence, the Security Service investigators informed the detainee of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information about the movement or location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine if it is possible to identify them on the ground). The criminal is kept in custody. She faces up to eight years in prison," the SBU informs.

Counter-sabotage events were conducted by SBU officers in Zaporizhia region under the procedural guidance of the regional prosecutor's office.