More than 20 agrarian businessmen pass to Rada

More than 20 representatives of agrarian business, including the self-nominated candidates Ivan Chaikivsky, Roman Matsola, Hennadiy Vatsak, Stepan Ivakhiv, Oleksandr Hereha, Serhiy Labaziuk, have been elected to Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, according to preliminary accounts.

According to the Central Election Commission, as a result of processing 70.49% of electronic protocols, Stepan Ivakhiv, the co-owner of Continium Group and the WOG network of fuel filling stations, with 42.88% of the votes passes to the Verkhovna Rada in single-mandate electoral district No. 21 in Volyn region.

Petro Yurchyshyn, the self-nominated candidate, leads in district No. 13 in Vinnytsia region. Hennadiy Vatsak, the director of the marketing department at Vatsak Confectionery House LLC enters parliament in district 16 of the same region with 31.46% of the votes.

The self-nominated candidate Serhiy Minko, the founder and director general of the production and commercial company Melitopol Chereshnia LLC and the mayor of Melitopol since 2015, passes to the Verkhovna Rada in single-member constituency No. 80 in Zaporizhia region with 33.19% of the votes.