SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported on the "localization" of a potential radiation threat to the residents of the city from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), while the company is surprised by the incorrect interpretation and declares full compliance with the norm, gives the corresponding physicotechnical explanations.

According to a press release from the Security Service of Ukraine following a meeting of the service management on July 22, as part of a set of measures to ensure the safe operation of critical infrastructure facilities, the SBU officers localized the potential threat of radiation spread in Kryvy Rih, Acting Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov said.

It is also noted that the SBU officers received information about a possible violation of radiation safety rules in one of the production workshops of the plant. As part of criminal proceedings opened under Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ecocide), law enforcement officers conducted authorized investigative actions at the facility, aimed exclusively at localizing possible threats to the life and health of employees of the enterprise.