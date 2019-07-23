Facts

11:22 23.07.2019

SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

1 min read
SBU reports on 'localization' of radiation threat at ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has reported on the "localization" of a potential radiation threat to the residents of the city from ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region), while the company is surprised by the incorrect interpretation and declares full compliance with the norm, gives the corresponding physicotechnical explanations.

According to a press release from the Security Service of Ukraine following a meeting of the service management on July 22, as part of a set of measures to ensure the safe operation of critical infrastructure facilities, the SBU officers localized the potential threat of radiation spread in Kryvy Rih, Acting Head of the SBU Ivan Bakanov said.

It is also noted that the SBU officers received information about a possible violation of radiation safety rules in one of the production workshops of the plant. As part of criminal proceedings opened under Article 441 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (ecocide), law enforcement officers conducted authorized investigative actions at the facility, aimed exclusively at localizing possible threats to the life and health of employees of the enterprise.

Tags: #radiation #arcelormittal #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 22.07.2019
Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

Situation with ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih signals overdue law enforcement reform – EBA

11:38 21.07.2019
SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

SBU says it didn't detain driver of trailer carrying Buk that downed MH-17 flight

16:44 20.07.2019
ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih being searched by SBU - enterprise

16:26 19.07.2019
Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

Motor Sich Group sponsors 'DPR' terrorists for two years

15:36 17.07.2019
SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

SBU detains driver of truck transporting Buk involved in MH17 – SBU investigator

18:05 10.07.2019
SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

SBU catches National Guard officer with Russian citizenship gathering secret ATO info

17:03 09.07.2019
NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

NABU, SBU conducting searches at State Property Fund in Kyiv

18:55 08.07.2019
SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

SBU, PGO have info that NewsOne ultimate beneficiaries related to Russia's Promsvyazbank

12:32 08.07.2019
SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

SBU chief initiates NSDC meeting in connection with possible teleconference between Ukrainian, Russian TV channels

11:34 08.07.2019
Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Parubiy urges SBU to react to NewsOne plans to hold tele-bridge with Russia 24 channel, deprive it of license

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

With 90.89% of ballots counted, Servant of People gets 43.10% of vote in Verkhovna Rada election

LATEST

Decisions of president-parliament-government 'triangle' will be taken jointly, publicly

Poroshenko invited again for questioning at SBI

OSCE/ODIHR hopes Ukraine switches to proportional elections system

German CDU reps congratulate Zelensky, Servant of People on victory in Rada elections, assure further German support for Ukraine – envoy

Rada Deputy Speaker should work in Ukraine's interests

Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

No attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas over past 24 hours

Russian snipers arrive in occupied Donetsk to destroy OSCE SMM video cameras on contact line

Court changes restraint measure for ex-leader of pro-Yanukovych party Yefremov from custody to house arrest

Over 20 representatives of construction and consumer markets get to Rada

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD