CEO ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih urges intl partners to create joint venture with company to develop mineral extraction in region

Chief executive officer of ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih of PJSC ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) Mauro Longobardo called on international partners to create a joint venture with their company to develop mineral extraction in the region.

"We also call on the potential Italian and European partners to explore the next level of cooperation and to consider a joint venture in developing Kryvyi Rih mining sector with our ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih which possesses resources, permits, equipment, technologies and vast mining expertise," Longobardo said at the event "On the Road to Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025" which will take place in Milan.

He said the enterprise hopes to increase production volumes.

"Operating under conditions of frequent blackouts, air raids, personnel shortage has made us stronger and more resilient. But we remain optimistic, hope to increase production and I am happy that the leading Italian technology and equipment providers support us in this. In particular, we cooperate with DANIELI, Ekoplant S.r.l., ATOMAT S.p.A, CEBA S.r.I.,Schnell S.p.A., TRE ALTAMIRA S.r.l., OLTEK S.r.l.," the CEO said.

According to the press release, the event in Milan was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy (in cooperation with the Italian Institute of Foreign Trade), the Regional Administration of Lombardy, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine. It is a key stage in the preparation for the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025, which will be held in Rome in July 2025.

The event gathered approximately 350 distinguished representatives from Italian, Ukrainian, and international companies, government institutions, financial organizations, and business associations, providing a platform for meaningful discussions on Ukraine's economic recovery.

In his speech Longobardo said ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is ready to take the fullest part in post war reconstruction of Ukraine. He said this is a historical moment for the country when the reconstruction and infrastructure development will strictly link with the structural reforms that are expected to be executed on the path to EU integration. Ukraine is having the unique opportunity to learn from the world’s best practices and from the challenges those industries like metallurgy and mining are facing, particularly in Europe. Thanks to that it will be possible to generate a very positive investment environment for foreigner investors those would be interested in developing in the country.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine. It specializes in the production of long rolled steel, in particular, rebar and wire rod.

ArcelorMittal owns the major mining and metallurgical plant in Ukraine, ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih, and a number of small companies, in particular, PJSC ArcelorMittal Beryslav.