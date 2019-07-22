Parliamentary elections held in proper order, with minor violations – CANADEM mission

Voting at the extraordinary parliamentary elections in Ukraine was held in a proper manner, although in some cases there were violations, according to a preliminary report of the CANADEM 2019 mission.

The parliamentary elections as a whole met international standards, honorary head of the CANADEM mission 2019, Lloyd Axworthy, said at a press conference in Kyiv on Monday.

According to him, the election met all the requirements that are put forward for elections, all the election procedures were fair and proper.