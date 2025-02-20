Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:49 20.02.2025

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

2 min read
An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission, led by Gavin Gray, will begin discussions in Kyiv on Thursday with Ukrainian authorities regarding the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), according to IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano.

No further details about the mission's work have been provided at this time.

If Ukraine successfully passes the seventh review of the EFF, it will receive a budget disbursement of $917.54 million.

Previously, it was noted that Ukraine failed to meet two structural benchmarks – passing legislation in the Verkhovna Rada by the end of 2024 to repeal the so-called "Lozovy amendments" and establishing the High Administrative Court to replace the dissolved Kyiv District Administrative Court. The Ukrainian government only registered the corresponding bills, No. 12367 and No. 12368, in Parliament at the end of December, and they have yet to be adopted even at the preliminary stage.

The memorandum states that one of the bills proposes amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, allowing the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to manage extradition requests and mutual legal assistance, as well as streamlining the consequences of expired pre-trial investigation deadlines, particularly in corruption cases, thus neutralizing the effects of the "Lozovy amendments."

The second bill proposes the creation of a new court to handle administrative cases against national government bodies (the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the National Agency on Corruption Prevention), with judges who have undergone proper professional and ethical vetting.

Following the fifth review, at Ukraine's request, the schedule of program reviews and disbursements was adjusted. Previously, the plan included only two reviews in 2025 – in early March and late August, with $917.5 million allocated per review. Now, the schedule includes four quarterly reviews, as in 2024. The eighth tranche, expected in March 2025 following the seventh review, remains unchanged at $917.5 million. However, the amounts for the next three tranches in 2025 have been adjusted to $809.6 million, $539.8 million, and $445.3 million, respectively.

Tags: #mission #imf

