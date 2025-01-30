Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:19 30.01.2025

IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

3 min read
IMF mission for seventh review of EFF arrangement to begin in late Feb

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission for the seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) will take place in late February, the fund's resident representative in Ukraine, Priscilla Toffano, said during the presentation of the monitoring of the implementation of the IMF arrangement conditions and the Ukraine Plan, initiated by the RRR4U consortium.

She shared the plans of the mission in Kyiv on Thursday, stating that they would discuss new conditions, key priorities for the single project pipeline process within the budget declaration for 2026-2028, as well as the annual budget for the following year.

Toffano noted that during the next mission, the Fund also plans to assess the action plan for public investment management reform.

And the Fund will review progress in implementing the action plan to strengthen the medium-term fiscal framework, she emphasized.

According to Toffano, the IMF considers public investment management reform in conjunction with other closely related areas.

Toffano explained that, for example, capital budgeting and medium-term budget planning were important, given that large investment projects would take place over several years. She also mentioned that capital market reform was necessary, as capital markets must be prepared to finance complex projects at both central and local levels.

If Ukraine successfully passes the 7th review of the EFF arrangement, the budget will receive $917.54 million.

During the presentation, it was noted that Ukraine has violated the implementation of two structural benchmarks - the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of laws by the end of 2024 to repeal the so-called "Lozovy amendments" and to create the Supreme Administrative Court to replace the liquidated Kyiv District Administrative Court. The Ukrainian government registered relevant bills No. 12367 and No. 12368 in parliament only at the end of December; they have not yet been adopted even as a basis.

The memorandum states that one of the bills provides for amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code, which will allow the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office to manage requests for extradition and mutual legal assistance, as well as rationalize the consequences of the expiration of pretrial investigation periods (in particular in corruption cases), which will negate the effect of the "Lozovy amendments."

The second envisages the adoption of a law on the creation of a new court that will hear administrative cases against national government bodies (the Cabinet of Ministers, the NBU, the NABU, and the NACP) by judges who have undergone proper testing for professional competence and integrity.

Tags: #mission #imf

MORE ABOUT

20:59 25.04.2025
Ukraine's negotiation process with external commercial creditors is credible - IMF

Ukraine's negotiation process with external commercial creditors is credible - IMF

16:23 22.04.2025
IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

IMF downgrades global GDP growth forecast for 2025 to 2.8%, confirms 2% for Ukraine

17:13 01.04.2025
Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

Ukraine to improve selecting, appointing members of supervisory boards of state companies by Aug 2025 - program with IMF

18:53 31.03.2025
NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

NBU should be ready to raise key policy rate in 2025 in case of rising inflation - IMF

18:03 31.03.2025
Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

Concept of using depersonalized taxpayer data developed, it should be introduced by late 2026 - IMF

17:52 31.03.2025
Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

Ukraine undertakes to repeal 'Lozovy amendments', grant SAPO authority to extradite by late July 2025 - updated memo with IMF

16:49 31.03.2025
Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

Some 3 GW of damaged generation to be restored in Ukraine by year-end, in addition to 4 GW in 2024 – updated memo with IMF

12:37 31.03.2025
IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

IMF warns of possible adverse economic outcomes of peace settlement without credible security guarantees

11:49 31.03.2025
Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

Ukraine receives about $400 mln of next IMF disbursement

09:32 31.03.2025
IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

IMF completes 7th review of EFF for Ukraine, disburses 8th tranche of $0.4 bln

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Russian winter attacks destroy nearly half of Ukraine's gas production – Ukrainian PM

Ukrenergo reaches agreement on $825 mln eurobond debt management

Koretsky to take office as Naftogaz head on May 14 – Supervisory Board

LATEST

Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, FUIB provide loans to defense industry enterprises under state guarantees for UAH 21 bln in 2024

EBRD to partially cover Ukrsibbank's risks under new loans of EUR 30 mln

Ukraine's forex reserves in April increase by 10.2%, to historical maximum of $46.7 bln

OTP Bank's net profit decreases by 24% in Q1 2025 - to UAH 1.19 bln

Svyrydenko calls on OECD to improve risk class for Ukraine

Ukraine's Metinvest launches production of protective shields for MT-LB armored vehicles

Any attempt to restart Zaporizhia NPP should be regarded as act of nuclear terrorism – Ukrainian official at INRA meeting

Ukrainian PM announces plans to apply for OECD membership in early 2026

Kyivstar's active VoLTE subscriber base in Ukraine reaches 6.5 mln

Northern Mining and Processing Plant continues modernization of processing complex equipment with increased productivity, pellet quality

AD
AD